Skepticality

The Official Podcast of Skeptic Magazine

This episode marks the 250th episode of Skepticality, the 10th Anniversary of the show is coming up very soon. Derek announces where you can see the episode which will mark our 10th anniversary be recorded in person. After which he joins Evolutionary Biology professor Jim Krupa to discuss his latest article which was recently released by Orion Magazine. Find out more about this award winning science professor and defender of evolution.
Show Notes
 

– Date – March 24th, 2015
Skepticism, Past and Future [2:00]
Mass Delusions and Hysterias: Highlights from the Past Millennium by Robert Bartholomew and Erich Goode (Skeptical Inquirer 24.3, May/June 2000) is an excellent introduction to mass delusions.
– Tim blogged about what to do when online tools disappear last week on his blog.
– Skeptic History facts are posted daily on social media find out where on this page at Tim’s blog. – Skeptic History facts are posted daily on social media find out where on this page at Tim’s blog.

Wikipedia [9:10]
Elizabeth_Whelan.
Melanie’s Marvelous Measels.
Amanda Bauer.
Facilitated Communication.
Perry DeAngelis.
Skeptical Humanities [18:40]
The Skeptical Classroom.
– Flagstaff has fun places to see, like the meteor crater.
Sedona, AZ is beautiful, and… full of woo.
Why are women magical, but not men?
Life Particle Magic.
Shaman Angelic Healing.
Angel’s in Bottles.
– Why are there not evil rocks?
The Odds Must Be Crazy [29:40]
– This week’s featured story is, “Accident Down Under“.
– Story was submitted by Skepticality listener Craig.
– Trivia: Microwave | Aspartame.
– Please visit the story link for a more detailed analysis and to add your comments.
– Additional thoughts and considerations provided by contributing editor Mark Gouch.
Interview: Professor Jim Krupa [52:00]
– Professor at the University of Kentucky.
Award winning professor.
– Funny enough, it isn’t just a Southern USA problem, every state has some level of anti evolution.
– The evidence showing that Evolution is a fact keeps mounting almost daily.
E.O. Wilson’s writings convinced Jim to take the hard job of teaching evolution to non-biology majors.
– The comments on his article ended up getting comments from Intelligent Design promoters.
– Citing the decision from the Kitzmiller case might be the best argument against ID.
– Sometimes it takes big, sad, events for some people to believe some science.
– A sad fact is that the USA ranks dismally in acceptance of evolution compared to all other wealthy countries worldwide.
– Evolution rejection is even more baffling when you realize that over 77% of American Christians belong to a denomination which accepts evolution.
– How can we turn the tide when we still have people who believe the Earth is flat, and other odd beliefs.
– Anti Evolution isn’t a South Eastern USA issue, there is plenty of it in California and Washington state as well.
– The Kentucky ‘Ark Park‘ has had problems due to things like the separation of church and state.
– There are great examples of non-atheist defenders of evolution.
– There are still some who do not believe that Catholics are actually Christians.
– You can read his Orion Magazine article.
– The NCSE has also highlighted Jim as well.

Outro Music [1:32:25]
