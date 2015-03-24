– Date – March 24th, 2015
Skepticism, Past and Future [2:00]
– Mass Delusions and Hysterias: Highlights from the Past Millennium by Robert Bartholomew and Erich Goode (Skeptical Inquirer 24.3, May/June 2000) is an excellent introduction to mass delusions.
– Tim blogged about what to do when online tools disappear last week on his blog.
– Skeptic History facts are posted daily on social media find out where on this page at Tim's blog.
Wikipedia [9:10]
– Elizabeth_Whelan.
– Melanie’s Marvelous Measels.
– Amanda Bauer.
– Facilitated Communication.
– Perry DeAngelis.
– Visit Susan Gerbic’s page!
– Get involved with the Skeptics on Wikipedia project today!
Skeptical Humanities [18:40]
– The Skeptical Classroom.
– Flagstaff has fun places to see, like the meteor crater.
– Sedona, AZ is beautiful, and… full of woo.
– Why are women magical, but not men?
– Life Particle Magic.
– Shaman Angelic Healing.
– Angel’s in Bottles.
– Why are there not evil rocks?
The Odds Must Be Crazy [29:40]
– This week’s featured story is, “Accident Down Under“.
– Story was submitted by Skepticality listener Craig.
– Trivia: Microwave | Aspartame.
– Please visit the story link for a more detailed analysis and to add your comments.
– Additional thoughts and considerations provided by contributing editor Mark Gouch.
– Our theme music comes to us courtesy of Brian Keith Dalton, AKA Mr. Deity.
Interview: Professor Jim Krupa [52:00]
– Professor at the University of Kentucky.
– Award winning professor.
– Funny enough, it isn’t just a Southern USA problem, every state has some level of anti evolution.
– The evidence showing that Evolution is a fact keeps mounting almost daily.
– E.O. Wilson’s writings convinced Jim to take the hard job of teaching evolution to non-biology majors.
– The comments on his article ended up getting comments from Intelligent Design promoters.
– Citing the decision from the Kitzmiller case might be the best argument against ID.
– Sometimes it takes big, sad, events for some people to believe some science.
– A sad fact is that the USA ranks dismally in acceptance of evolution compared to all other wealthy countries worldwide.
– Evolution rejection is even more baffling when you realize that over 77% of American Christians belong to a denomination which accepts evolution.
– How can we turn the tide when we still have people who believe the Earth is flat, and other odd beliefs.
– Anti Evolution isn’t a South Eastern USA issue, there is plenty of it in California and Washington state as well.
– The Kentucky ‘Ark Park‘ has had problems due to things like the separation of church and state.
– There are great examples of non-atheist defenders of evolution.
– There are still some who do not believe that Catholics are actually Christians.
– You can read his Orion Magazine article.
– The NCSE has also highlighted Jim as well.
Outro Music [1:32:25]
– Outro music donated by Trent Brusky of Dropfox.