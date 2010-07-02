– Date – March 14th, 2017
– Send your cool “SCIENCE” shout-outs to.
– Theme song by Steve Seamans of the Daisy Dillman Band.
– Get the song HERE.
– Thank you to everyone who has been purchasing books, Skepticality stuff, or using our Amazon link to help us.
Wikipedia Update [x:xx]
– More about Susan Gerbic.
Skeptical Humanities [x:xx]
– Skeptical Humanities.
Interview: Peter Buffett [xx:xx]
– Son of the famous investor Warren Buffett.
– Peter is on Twitter.
– Composer of music for things such as Dances With Wolves.
– NoVo Foundation.
– He and his Father both are musical.
Outro Music [x:xx:xx]
– Outro music donated by Trent Brusky of Dropfox.