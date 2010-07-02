Skepticality

Call Us: 866-800-2121

Peter Buffett
This episode Derek sits down with Peter Buffett, the son of the famous investor, Warren Buffett. Peter became famous not for his investing and banking skills but for his work in music and composing. He and his wife now run a non-profit charity, NoVo, which works to empower women and girls as the primary agents of change throughout the world. Find out more about what it was like to grow up as a Buffett, and more about how he and his wife decided to spend so much of their time, money, and effort focusing on the rights and conditions for women around the world.
 
March 14th, 2017
Interview: Peter Buffett [xx:xx]
– Son of the famous investor Warren Buffett.
– Peter is on Twitter.
– Composer of music for things such as Dances With Wolves.
NoVo Foundation.
He and his Father both are musical.

